Rana shares optimistic tweet after missing out on T20 spot against SA

MUMBAI: Indian team selectors on Sunday announced a maiden call for pace sensation Umran Malik and seamer Arshdeep Singh for the 18-member T20 squad for the South Africa series.

Among the players who did not make it to the T20 squad for the South Africa series is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter, Nitish Rana, who amassed 361 runs in 14 matches in the IPL 2022.

Following the announcement of the T20 squad, Rana took to Twitter to share an optimistic tweet after the snub.