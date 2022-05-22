French Open: Kaia Kanepi ousts Garbine Muguruza in opener

PARIS: Kaia Kanepi recorded the 10th top-10 victory of her career at a Grand Slam by eliminating Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza on Sunday in the ongoing French Open 2022.

Estonian Kanepi defeated Muguruza by 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in just over two hours. The 36-year-old Kanepi, the oldest player in the women's draw, has a knack for knocking out seeds at the majors and continued the trend against two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No.1 Muguruza.

Kanepi is a two-time Roland-Garros quarter-finalist and recently made a trip to the last-eight stage at this year's Australian Open.

The first victor of Roland-Garros 2022 was Romanian No.26 seed Sorana Cirstea, who eased past Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-3, 6-3 in just 64 minutes. Cirstea next takes on Stephens in round two.