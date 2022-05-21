Thapa extends stay at Chennaiyin

CHENNAI: Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC has retained the services of midfielder Anirudh Thapa, who has put pen to paper until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old Thapa, who had joined Chennaiyin in 2016, has so far made 101 appearances for the two-time ISL champion across all competitions. The India international led CFC in the previous edition of the ISL in Goa, in which the southern club finished eighth in the standings.

“Chennaiyin has always been like a family to me. And, Chennai has been my home. So, this decision was not hard to make. I cannot wait to get started with fans cheering in a packed Marina Arena (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai),” Thapa, the second-most capped player for the club, said.

Commenting on the development, CFC co-owner Vita Dani said: “Thapa came here young. In his time, he has won an ISL title (in the 2017-18 season), established himself as one of the best in the country and captained Chennaiyin for a season. Now, he will be one of the key players for the future of Chennaiyin.”