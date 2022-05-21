Chelsea plays out draw with Leicester

LONDON: Left wing-back Marcos Alonso scored a glorious equaliser as Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at home on Thursday, a result that ensured the ‘Blues’ would effectively finish third in the Premier League table. Chelsea has earned 71 points from 37 matches while the ninthplaced Leicester has secured 49 points from 37 games. In the sixth minute, the visitor scored with its only shot on target via James Maddison. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel sent a long ball to Timothy Castagne and the latter’s deflected pass fell into the path of Maddison, who unleashed a powerful shot. But, Chelsea equalised in the 35th minute with an exquisite goal. Reece James found his wing-back partner with a diagonal ball into the area and Alonso volleyed it home. Meanwhile, Everton secured PL safety with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in front of its home fans. Aston Villa and Burnley shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.