AGORC, Viva Chennai post wins in CFA league

In the evening’s second match, AGORC slammed five goals past a hapless Southern Railway. Joy scored a brace in the 21st and 62nd minute after Southern Railways’ Riju scored an own goal in the second minute.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Riding on a goal from B Abu, Viva Chennai defeated Reserve Bank of India 1-0 in the CFA Senior Division League here on Tuesday. In the evening’s second match, AGORC slammed five goals past a hapless Southern Railway. Joy scored a brace in the 21st and 62nd minute after Southern Railways’ Riju scored an own goal in the second minute. Alex then joined in the goal-scoring spree scoring in the 35th minute. Jackson piled on the misery for Railway scoring in the 41st minute to put his team 4-0 ahead. There was no coming back for Railway from that nightmarish first-half.

