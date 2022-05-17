IPL 2022: Tripathi's 76 guides SRH to 193/6 against MI

MUMBAI: Rahul Tripathi's 76 run knock off 44 balls and quick knocks from Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran helped SunRisers Hyderabad score 193/6 against Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Ramandeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for MI bagging three wickets.

Put into bat SunRisers Hyderabad did not get the best of start as they lost in form opener Abhishek Sharma for 9 in the third over of the match to left-arm pacer Daniel Sams as they lost their first wicket for 18 runs.

Hyderabad team were hardly affected by the dismissal as opener Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi struck a partnership to take their side beyond 50-run mark in 5.4 overs. Both the batters batted aggressively and notched up a 50-run partnership off just 28 balls.

Garg-Tripathi partnership of 78 runs for second wicket was broken as medium pacer Ramandeep Singh dismissed Garg for 42 off 26 balls. SRH lost their second wicket for 96.

Nicholas Pooran joined Tripathi in the middle and they took Hyderabad's target beyond the triple-figure mark in just 10.1 overs.

Rahul Tripathi went on to score his half-century off 32 balls as SRH looked on course for a huge first innings total. Pooran-Tripathi duo went on to score a 50 partnership for third wicket and it took them just 28 balls.

The duo also took their team's total beyond 150-run mark in 15.2 overs. The 76-run partnership was finally broken as pacer Riley Meredith dismissed Pooran for 38 off 22 balls.

In the next over Ramandeep got his second wicket to dismiss Rahul Tripathi for 76 off 44 balls to reduce Hyderabad to 174/4.

Ramandeep Singh struck for the third time dismissing Aiden Markram for 2 as SRH lost half of the side for 175.

Mumbai bowlers pulled things back as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Washington Sundar in last over to restrict them for 193/6 in 20 overs with their captain Kane Williamson unbeaten on 8.

Brief scores: SunRisers Hyderabad 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42; Ramandeep Singh 3/20) vs Mumbai Indians.