Tamil Nadu, UP register wins on Day 7 of HI Senior Women National C'ship

BHOPAL: The 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 saw high-scoring Hockey action on Day Seven in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The first game of the day saw Tamil Nadu facing off against Arunachal in a Pool F match. Rubasri N (5', 11', 60') starred in the match, scoring a hat-trick for Tamil Nadu. Sabarimanidevi S (4', 22'), S Soniya (19', 23'), Leemaroshni S (44', 55'), and Nivetha (51', 57') scored two goals each, while Malarvizhi S (18') also scored a goal as Tamil Nadu beat Arunachal 12-0.

In the second match of the day, Uttar Pradesh beat Gujarat 12-0 in Pool G match. Shreya Singh (15', 43', 57', 60') scored four goals for Uttar Pradesh to help her team in getting the win. Simran Singh (10', 23') scored a brace, while Pallavi Kumari (14'), Captain Reetu Singh (20'), Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi (27'), Varsha Arya (32'), Sonal Tiwari (47'), and Anshika Singh (52') all scored a goal each in the match. The Pool F match between Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar was forfeited resulting in Karnataka getting a 5-0 default win.

The Pool G match between Delhi and Goans Hockey will be played later in the day from 16:45 hrs IST. Meanwhile, on Day Six, Andhra Pradesh beat Le Puducherry 16-0 in a Pool E match. Captain Lotla Mary (26', 40', 47' 51', 54',) starred in the match, scoring five goals, while Kalapureddi Veera Venkata Durga (7', 16', 28', 49')and Bandaru Padmavathi (11', 14', 43', 45') scored four goals each to help their team. Pulicherla Roshitha (4', 21', 24') also scored a hat-trick in the match as Hockey Andhra Pradesh picked a thrilling victory.