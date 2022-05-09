Verstappen wins inaugural Miami GP

MIAMI: Formula One world champion Max Verstappen (1:34:24.258) of Red Bull won the inaugural Miami GP on Sunday, slashing Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc’s overall lead from 27 to 19 points after five races.

Leclerc finished a fighting second, 3.786 seconds behind Verstappen after starting on pole position, while his teammate Carlos Sainz (+8.229 seconds) completed the podium at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The victory was Verstappen’s third of the season and second on the bounce.

The Dutch driver seized second place at the start of the race with a crucial overtake around the outside on Sainz and later blasted past Leclerc on the ninth of 57 laps.