IPL 2022: MI win toss, opt to bowl against KKR

PUNE: Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury suffered in MI's match against the Gujarat Titans.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith