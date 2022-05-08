K.L Rahul wants LSG to keep improving despite win over KKR

PUNE: Despite a massive 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match, Lucknow Super Giants captain K.L Rahul wants his side to keep improving to deliver a complete performance in the upcoming games, adding that he is not sure whether they are peaking at the right time or not.

Brilliant knocks by Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda followed by sensational performances by Avesh Khan (3/19) and Jason Holder (3/31) helped Lucknow Super Giants to a dominating 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 53rd match of the IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

"Still can't think of any game where we've had a complete performance. Still, areas to improve. Don't think any team is going to be perfect anyway, we aren't chasing that. Everyone wants to contribute which is great to see," said Rahul at the post-match presentation.

"Don't know if we're peaking at the right time but we're getting the wins, we're doing what is expected of us, sticking to our plans," he added.

Rahul also mentioned that it was a tricky Pune-wicket but their batters played really well to post a challenging total.

"Played really well, started well with the bat, except for the run-out. Was a tricky wicket. Knew it was going to be slow and sticky. Had to get around 150-160. The way Quinton and Deepak batted, made it look easy. Big-hitting from Stoinis and Jason gave the momentum," he said.

Asked about the superb performance by his bowlers, the LSG skipper said that he couldn't have asked for more, adding that they stuck to their strengths and have been brave with the ball.

"We started superbly with the ball, put the ball in the right areas, couldn't have asked for more. Trust them a great deal (his pace battery). Having skill is one thing, but knowing what to do (and) when is important. They've been put under pressure a couple of times but they've stuck to their strengths and been brave with the ball. That's all we can ask for. Keep trusting what the best ball is on that wicket," he added.

Andre Russell played a quick-fire knock -- smashing 45 off 19 for KKR but Rahul credited his bowlers for executing their plans under pressure.

"Dre Russ going like that is scary at times. We do have some plans before the game, and what's good to see is they remember those plans under pressure. If we go for runs from there then that's acceptable," he said.

With this win, Lucknow Super Giants dethroned Gujarat Titans and took the top spot in the points table. Both Lucknow and Gujarat have registered 8 wins in 11 matches but the K.L. Rahul-led side has a superior run rate (0.703) than Hardik Pandya's team (0.120).

Both Lucknow and Gujarat will now face each other in the 57th match of the IPL 2022 on Tuesday.