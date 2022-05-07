Dev League: Chennaiyin suffers fourth defeat

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC’s woeful run in the Development League continued as it suffered its fourth defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC, which came up trumps by a 3-2 scoreline in Benaulim on Saturday.

Chennaiyin goalkeeper Devansh Dabas made a series of saves before Abhijit Pa (21’) opened the scoring for Hyderabad by smashing a stray ball in. But, CFC equalised eight minutes later via Johnson Mathews, who got on the end of a Joseph Lalvenhima through ball and bulged the net.

However, in the 39th minute, HFC restored a one-goal advantage as Lalchungnunga Chhangte dribbled past a few Chennaiyin defenders to slam the ball home.

But for the second time in the evening, CFC levelled the score, this time via Solaimalai in the 57th minute. Solaimalai found the top corner after a bit of pinball inside the 18-yard box.

To Chennaiyin’s disappointment, Mohammed Rafi clinched three points for Hyderabad by striking the winning goal in the 85th minute.