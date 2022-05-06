Rajwinder bags eight-wicket haul

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh (24.5-3-68-5) bagged a sensational eight-wicket haul as India Pistons CC bowled MRC ‘A’ out for a paltry 177 on the opening day of the TNCA First Division League match at the CPT-IP (Turf) Ground here on Friday.

It was the fourth time Rajwinder scalped eight in an innings in the TNCA top division. At the Pachaiyappa’s College ‘A’ Ground, middle-order batters Bhargav Merai (174 off 193 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) and Adithya Ganesh (101 off 166 balls, 3 fours) struck tons to guide Grand Slam CC to 390 for six against Globe Trotters SC.

Elsewhere, medium pacer L Vignesh (5/47) took five wickets as Vijay CC skittled Jolly Rovers CC for a mere 173. Meanwhile, UFCC (T Nagar) CC skipper K Vishal Vaidhya (113 off 201 balls, 12 fours) and Nelson SC opener Shoaib Mohammed Khan (122 off 188 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) hit hundreds against IOB Staff Club and Young Stars CC respectively.

BRIEF SCORES: At Murugappa Cricket Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) CC 358/5 in 90 overs (J Suresh Kumar 40, K Vishal Vaidhya 113, S Abishiek 68, V Maaruthi Raghav 70*) vs IOB Staff Club. At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Swaraj CC 178 in 57.3 overs (Amandeep Khare 99, R Ganesh 3/49) vs Madras CC 106/4 in 23 overs (Ashwin Venkataraman 45). At Guru Nanak College Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 173 in 47.2 overs (Jalaj Saxena 75, L Vignesh 5/47) vs Vijay CC 130/0 in 37 overs (S Lokeshwar 52*, KB Arun Karthick 71*). At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: MRC ‘A’ 177 in 51.5 overs (Rajwinder Singh 8/68) vs India Pistons CC 164/1 in 37 overs (Anand Subramanian 83*). At Wahe Guru Ground: Nelson SC 336/8 in 90 overs (U Vishal 50, Shoaib Mohammed Khan 122, Wilkins Victor 4/115) vs Young Stars CC. At Pachaiyappa’s College ‘A’ Ground: Grand Slam CC 391/6 in 90 overs (R Kavin 59, Adithya Ganesh 101, Bhargav Merai 174) vs Globe Trotters SC