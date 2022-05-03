Teenager Rasheed hogs limelight

CHENNAI: UFCC’s seventeen-year-old Shaik Rasheed scored 153 on his debut in TNCA First Division League against Grand Slam here on Tuesday. Despite Rasheed’s heroic knock of 153 (221b, 19x4, 3x6), UFCC conceded a lead of 24 runs. Grand Slam’s spinners R Aushik Srinivas (4/97) and M Abhinav (3/48) shared seven wickets between them.

BRIEF SCORES: At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ SC 472 & 24/0 in 5 overs drew with IOB Staff Club 152 in 48.5 overs (AG Pradeep 44, Harsh Dubey 5/59). Points: MRC ‘A’ 5; IOB 1.

At Guru Nanak College Ground: Nelson SC 231 drew with Vijay CC 265/2 decl. in 73 overs (S Lokeshwar 45, KB Arun Karthick 124*, Daryl S Ferrario 52). Points: Vijay 5; Nelson 1.

At Murugappa Cricket Ground: Grand Slam CC 300 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) CC 276 in 82.2 overs (Shaik Rasheed 153, R Aushik Srinivas 4/97, M Abhinav 3/48). Points: Grand Slam 5; UFCC 1.

At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Madras CC 154 & 98/2 in 27 overs drew with Jolly Rovers 200 in 61.2 overs (Baba Aparajith 67, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 4/74, Aditya Sarvate 3/37). Points: Rovers 5; MCC 1.

At SRMC (Turf) Ground: India Pistons CC 364 drew with Swaraj CC 247 in 78.4 overs (A Aarif 59, Arpit V Vasavada 120*, Rajwinder Singh 3/75, R Karthikeyan 5/53). Points: Pistons 5; Swaraj 1.

At SSN College Ground: Globe Trotters SC 403/7 drew with Young Stars CC 315 in 79.4 overs (M Kamalesh 78, Vignesh S Iyer 75, S Ajith Ram 6/91). Points: Trotters 5; Stars 1