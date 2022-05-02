IWL: Kickstart FC back to winning ways against Odisha Police

BHUBANESWAR: Kickstart FC picked up a convincing 2-0 win over Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League 2022 on Monday, at the 7th Battalion Stadium.

The Karnataka based club were on the front foot right from the beginning. They came twice close to scoring but Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi and Thingbaijam Babysana Devi could not capitalize on the opportunities.

In the 29th minute, Asem Roja Devi found a breakthrough and pulled the trigger from close range. However, the referee blew her whistle for offside and the scoreline remained unchanged.