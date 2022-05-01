Amandeep finished T-34th in NSW Open in Australia

Coolangatta: Indian golfer Amandeep Drall ended a roller-coaster week with a six-over 68 to finish T-34th at the Women's NSW Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Interestingly, the other two Indians Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari also shot 78 each on the final day. Vani finished T-54 at 9-over and Ridhima ended T-59 at 10-over.

Amandeep opened the week with 68 but dropped to 78 the next day but once again rose with 69 on the third day only to fall to 78 again on Sunday. The event also ended a two-week swing in Australia.

Sweden's Maja Stark claimed a third LET win in eight months after recording a five-stroke victory. The 22-year-old led from day one at Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club and carded a fourth round of 70 (-2) to finish on 15-under-par and seal the win ahead of compatriot Johanna Gustavsson.

After a birdie on the first, Stark then dropped a shot on the 12th while Gustavsson sunk three birdies on her front nine to be within touching distance. But the final five holes saw Stark make three birdies and one bogey to seal her third LET win since turning professional last August and claim the Jan Stephenson Trophy.

Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher produced a final round of 71 (-1) for a total of nine-under-par to finish in third place for the second week in a row.

Scotland's Michele Thomson and Australian Cassie Porter finished the tournament tied for fourth place on eight-under with England’s Hannah Burke and Wales’ Lydia Hall one shot further back in T6.

Australian amateur Sarah Hammett finished as the best amateur for the second week running, carding a 67 (-5) on the final day to be T8 alongside England’s Alice Hewson.

In the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, Stark has extended her advantage at the top of the rankings and now leads by 547 points over Argentina’s Simmermacher, who has 840.50 points.