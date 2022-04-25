TVS strikes partnership with PETRONAS

Chennai: TVS Motor Racing on Monday announced a technical partnership with PETRONAS to form the PETRONAS TVS Racing Team that will participate in domestic two-wheeler competitions.

PETRONAS will also supply its high-performance engine oil, Sprinta, to the team which will compete in events such as the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

“I am confident that PETRONAS’ global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing’s strong heritage will take us to greater heights,” TVS Motor Company director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan was quoted as saying in a press release.

Meanwhile, PETRONAS Group Strategic Communications senior general manager Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz said: “It (the partnership) gives us another platform to test our capabilities and create awareness about the brand and philosophy.”