BCCI likely to do away with bio-bubbles from SA series

New Delhi: The BCCI is likely to do away with bio-bubbles from the upcoming five-match India-South Africa T20I series at home, keeping in mind the players’ mental well-being.

The series will be played across five venues – Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru – between June 9 and 19. “If all goes well and things remain in control as it is right now, there will be no bio-bubbles and hard quarantine for the South Africa series,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

“Then, India will travel to Ireland and England. There won’t be bio-bubbles in those countries,” added the Board official. However, it is understood that the players would be tested at regular intervals to ensure there are no positive COVID-19 cases within the group.