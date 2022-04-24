McGrath full of praise for fast-rising Prasidh

Chennai: Legendary Australia fast bowler and MRF Pace Foundation director Glenn McGrath was full of praise for India and Rajasthan Royals speedster Prasidh Krishna, who has been enjoying a purple patch with the white ball. Back in the city after more than two-and-a-half years, McGrath spoke on a variety of topics.

EXCERPTS

On Prasidh Krishna’s rise in recent times

[Rajasthan Royals pacer] Prasidh bowling a wicket maiden in the second last over [against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Friday] goes to show how he handles pressure and the mental strength he has. I have always liked Prasidh’s attitude. He is always keen to bowl in the nets and work hard. It is one thing to bowl well in the nets, but you have got to do it in the middle. That shows the quality of the bowler he is. He knows his game really well. All these things are important for becoming a good fast bowler.

On India and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Thangarasu Natarajan’s comeback after missing a major chunk of last year with injuries

He came from obscurity, did he not? When you play at this level, your body has to get used to it. It is fine to play the matches, but you have got to take care of yourself off the field. When you have an unnatural action, there are going to be injuries. When you move up the level (ladder) and play more intense cricket, the chances of getting injured are more.

On SRH quick Umran Malik

I think pace is important, but it is not everything. It is about control. In the series against England in Australia (in 2013-14), Mitchell Johnson combined sheer pace with control. Pace is very important; it is natural. But, you do not want somebody bowling 150 kmph and spraying it (the ball) wide. If you have got a guy who can bowl with such pace, you keep an eye on him. It (bowling fast) is unique; you cannot train someone to bowl fast. I am sure they (the Indian selectors) will be interested in him.

On India’s pace-bowling revolution

Firstly, it is great. From what I heard, the [Indian] pitches are a little different now. There is a little bit more on the pitches for bowling quick. It is a combination of a different attitude and different conditions. For quite a few years now, India has got a quality fast-bowling attack. When you have got a strong fast-bowling attack in your national team, it filters down.

On Shane Warne’s tragic demise

It is still tough to believe that he is not here anymore. I spoke to Shane two days before he went away. I still find it tough to get my head around it. It was a really tough period for a lot of people. The memorial at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) showed the impact he had on so many people. He did a lot of stuff behind the scenes. I just felt he was a normal bloke who lived his extraordinary life. What he did to the game of cricket.. not only through leg-spin bowling but also through his never-say-die attitude. His legacy will definitely live on. He positively impacted anyone who met him or spent time with him. If it (the heart attack and conditions like that) can happen to Shane, it can happen to anyone.

On MRF Pace Foundation’s role in producing India internationals

Last year (referring to the last 12 months), we had four of our guys go on and play (make their debut) for India – Prasidh, Avesh Khan, Chetan [Sakariya] and Sandeep Warrier. That is brilliant; that is what we are all about. Eighteen players who have worked with us are part of the [ongoing] IPL and are doing well.