IPL 2022: GT 156/9 against KKR

Navimumbai: Skipper Hardik Pandya registered his third half-century of the season before Andre Russell took four wickets off the final over to restrict Gujarat Titans to 156 for 9 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Pandya promoted himself to the number three spot and smashed 67 off 49 balls before KKR bowlers staged a comeback with a flurry of wickets to restrict the Titans to below 160.

All-rounder Russell claimed four wickets in the final over, registering excellent figures of 4/5 in one over. Coming back into the side, New Zealand pacer Tm Southee snared three wickets, giving away 24 runs.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 156 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 67, David Miller 27; Andre Russell 4/5,Tim Southee 3/24).