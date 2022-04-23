From Chahal to Kuldeep: Best bowling performances in IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal (5-40 vs Kolkata Knight Riders)
Yuzvendra Chahal, playing for Rajasthan Royals bagged his first fifer, including his first-ever IPL hat-trick. Chahal swung the game in favour of RR in the 17th over to pave the way for a 7-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Wanindu Hasaranga (4-20 vs Kolkata Knight Riders)
Wanindu Hasaranga, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 10 crore, lived up to expectations as he took four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. Hasaranga's performance against KKR also helped RCB register their first win of the season.
Umesh Yadav (4-23 vs Punjab Kings)
Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav started this season with a bang as he bagged four wickets against Punjab Kings. With the wickets of PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar, Umesh played a major role in restricting Kings to a low score of 137.
Avesh Khan (4-24 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Young Indian pacer Avesh Khan lived up to Lucknow Super Giants' expectations and started IPL 2022 on a high note. The pacer registered amazing figures of 4 for 24, guiding Lucknow to a 12-run victory while defending a total of 170.
Kuldeep Yadav (4-35 vs Kolkata Knight Riders)
Delhi Capitals' left-arm-spinner Kuldeep Yadav bounced back to form in the ongoing season IPL. Kuldeep's best performance of IPL 2022 thus far was against his former franchise - Kolkata Knight Riders. He bagged four wickets to take his side to a comfortable 44-run win.