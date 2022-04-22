Teen Unnati Hoodanamed in badminton team for Asiad

NEW DELHI: Teen sensation Unnati Hooda, 14, was on Thursday named in the Indian badminton team for the upcoming Asian Games as the national federation announced the squads for the major events this year, including the Commonwealth Games, Thomas and Uber Cup.

The teams were named by Badminton Association of India (BAI) following six days of selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. Hooda is the youngest Indian badminton player to be part of the Asian Games squad.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will spearhead the women’s challenge in both the Commonwealth and Asian Games while London Olympics bronze winner Saina Nehwal did not expectedly feature in the squads.

World Championships medallists Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will lead India’s medal quest among men in the Birmingham CWG (July 28 to August 8) and Asian Games (September 10-25) in Hangzhou, China.

THE TEAMS: Commonwealth Games: Men: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and B Sumeeth Reddy

WOMEN: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri P, Ashwini Ponappa

ASIAN GAMES, THOMAS & UBER CUP: Men: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun, Vishnu Vardhan Goud, Krishna Prasad Gariga

WOMEN: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri P, N Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponappa, Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra