Tamil Nadu women beat Bihar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu defeated Bihar by 28 runs in the BCCI senior women’s T20 league Elite ‘B’ at Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Opting to bat first, Tamil Nadu scored 117 for five with L Nethra emerging the highest scorer with 42. She received good support from R Abarna and N Niranjana who contributed 25 and 21 not out respectively. In reply, Bihar could manage only 89 for five in the face of some disciplined bowling from Tamil Nadu.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 117/5 in 20 overs (R Abarna 25, L Nethra 42, N Niranjana 21*, Nivedita 3/13) bt Bihar 89/5 in 20 overs (Yashita Singh 32)