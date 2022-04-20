Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur split points in thriller

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC were involved in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Development League in Benaulim on Tuesday. Chennaiyin, which had lost 0-1 to FC Goa in its tournament opener, came back from a goal down after Sorokhaibam Meitei put Jamshedpur in the lead in the 45th minute. Joseph Lalvenhima (51’) levelled the score at the start of the second period after being set up by Johnson Joseph. Suhail Pasha, who was part of the club’s Indian Super League squad in the 2021-22 season, made it 2-1 for CFC by converting from the spot in the 88th minute. However, there was heartbreak for Chennaiyin at the end as Jamshedpur substitute Lalruatmawia (90’) smashed the ball home in stoppage time.