Delhi Capitals under quarantine following Covid scare

MUMBAI: IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals had to cancel their scheduled travel to Pune ahead of their match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday due to a Covid-19 outbreak scare in their camp, says a report in Cricbuzz.

The report also said that the whole team is under quarantine with tests to take place on Monday as well as Tuesday after an unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19 on Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and would undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result.

Team Delhi have been staying at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai for playing in IPL 2022. "They will be quarantined in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for today and tomorrow. It is understood that another player has now tested positive on the Rapid Antigen Test and will undergo further RT-PCR test to confirm the result," said the report.

Previously on Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Delhi's physiotherapist Patrick Farhart had tested positive for Covid-19 and was under isolation. "Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," stated the release.

With another Covid-19 scare in the Delhi camp, the report said that the team's next course of action is being discussed with the BCCI, especially with their match against Punjab scheduled for Wednesday at MCA Stadium.

In the points table, the Rishabh Pant-led side are placed at eighth place with four points from five matches and lost their last match to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.