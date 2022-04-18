Delhi Capitals' all rounder Mitchell Marsh tests positive for Covid

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals' Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be out of action for at least 10 days as a day of intense drama saw him return positive for COVID-19 in a second RT-PCR test along with two support staff, taking the total number of cases to four.

It couldn't be independently confirmed if Marsh has been hospitalised or not. The other two who have tested positive are team doctor Abhijit Salvi and the team masseur.

The RT-PCR reports of all other players have returned negative. A few days back, team physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive for the virus.

"Mitchell Marsh's RTPCR first report has come negative. However the second RT-PCR report turned out to be positive. All other playing members have turned negative in RT-PCR tests. There is no threat to Wednesday's match between DC and PBKS," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

It is understood that the Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive. It could have been due to the fact that he was undergoing rehab under Farhart and picked up mild symptoms which didn't turn out to be alarming.

Salvi also seemed to have tested positive because of his proximity to Farhart and Marsh. "DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart," a BCCI source had earlier said.

With all other players testing negative, the match is likely to go on as scheduled. "All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where the BCCI has created a bio-bubble. They were supposed to travel but now it has been delayed. Obviously all those whose results would be negative would carry on with an onward journey tomorrow," the source said.

As per the BCCI's testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was done every third day.

However, if the franchise on its own wants the members to be tested, they are more than welcome. The development comes after team physio Farhart tested positive last week.

"We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in the room until further notice," said a team source. With COVID cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the controlled environment has also increased.

Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave. It was resumed and completed in the UAE in September-October.