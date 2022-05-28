Tarot on cards

Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

Brace yourself for huge changes. Though it can be unsettling they will eventually lead to better things. The Tower card will bring in new favours that will reap you benefits. The Page of Pentacles will open new avenues and will help them financially and will have things in abundance. This applies to the younger arieans who will go ahead boldly with their plans to expand their horizons.

Taurus (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

You will be working hard and fast to make money and will be brimming with activities based on it. The Eight of Pentacles shows you to be single-minded when it comes to jobs or assignments, to which you will justify and reward you financially. The Knight of Wands shows the presence of a young person in your life who is rising up the ranks at the workplace. They will also travel to new places for work and succeed.

Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

You have the power to achieve and make things work for you beyond your realisation. That is what The Magician card says and it is all within your reach should you work for it with enthusiasm. The Six of Pentacles shows that you are a person of generosity and help people who are in need. You will also ensure that you distribute money in equal shares so that more people are benefited by you.

Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Even as you are perceived and considered to be successful and an achiever by people around you, you are feeling the heat of doing it all by yourself. The Ace of Cups shows great success in most endeavours and how you have risen above the ordinary to be someone on top. Yet the Five of Cups shows discontent despite all that you have achieved as you feel trapped without a solution in sight.

Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

Things are on track as most of you are on top of the game, especially for women born under this sign. The Queen of Pentacles shows financial abundance and well-being. The Three of Pentacles has holiday plans, celebrations and acquiring new assets in the near future. However, everything is being planned and prepared for that big day in your life and you are coordinating with a few experts for this.

Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

You are being protected by the divine forces and are being made to learn various aspects of life that includes relationships and professions. The Hierophant comes to tell you that you could pursue higher studies and hone your talent further. The Page of Swords shows the presence of a young person who helps you in achieving your targets. The person has great clarity. You would do well if you hear this person out.

Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Things are working in your favour now. The Wheel of Fortune assures you that things are finally on the rise after a period of lull. The King of Pentacles shows the good flow of funds and finances through the good offices of inheritances and other sources primarily to do with investments and savings coming from your family tree. This could also indicate the presence of a strong person who will guide you financially.

Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

The Ten of Pentacles will bring you plenty of money through your work and external sources. This will also mean that you will be able to make good deals and embark on new projects with good remuneration. The Queen of Wands comes as a complementary card where your work and passion combine to create a force that can’t be conquered. You will also earn respect for the work you do.

Sagittarius (22 NOV–22 DECEMBER)

You are burdened with your workload. This could be in your personal space or at work where things predominantly depend on you. The Ten of Wands is indicating all this. The Devil card on the other hand brings light to your relationship with the significant other and this sometimes can be annoying and make you feel like things are going south for you and that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

Capricorn (22 DEC– 20 JANUARY)

The Nine of Swords shows that you are an over thinker and are having many sleepless nights. You are struggling to keep a cap on all these and that brings about frustration due to the challenges that you are facing. The Four of Swords assures you that things will fall in place – all you have to do is to have some patience and trust that things will work out in good time. Justice is delayed no doubt but not denied. Just remain calm and patient for now.

Aquarius (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

You are battling too many things right now and it is all work-based. The Seven of Wands shows you also have multiple interests and that exhausts you. The Fool card tells you to be carefree and enjoy your time by going on vacations. This card asks you to be a backpacker and enjoy all that the world has to offer. Of course, do things with caution and look before you take a hasty leap forward.

Pisces (18 FEB–20 MARCH)

It is the time to spend with your family. The Ten of Cups shows you have most boxes ticked and there is a fulfilment in the way you spend time. The Three of Swords tells you that make a deliberate decision by doing a digital detox. Rather than committing yourself to complicated tasks, do simple things with a clear mind to enjoy the pleasures of a simple and quality living.