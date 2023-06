PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy on Monday announced that schools in Puducherry for classes 1 to 12 will reopen from June 14 due to prevailing heatwave conditions in the Union Territory.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced that schools will reopen for classes 6-12 from June 12 and classes 1-5 from June 15 in Tamil Nadu.