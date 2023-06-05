School reopening deferred by a week in TN: Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday announced that schools will reopen for classes 6-12 from June 12 and classes 1-5 from June 15, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

An official announcement regarding this will be out shortly.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a consultation meeting with State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and officials regarding the opening of schools in the State at the Secretariat, Chennai.