School reopening deferred by a week in TN: Poyyamozhi

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Jun 2023 6:37 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-05 06:39:58.0  )
School reopening deferred by a week in TN: Poyyamozhi
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday announced that schools will reopen for classes 6-12 from June 12 and classes 1-5 from June 15, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

An official announcement regarding this will be out shortly.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a consultation meeting with State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and officials regarding the opening of schools in the State at the Secretariat, Chennai.

Online Desk

