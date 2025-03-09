Savour Tamil Nadu’s flavours at Idly Mela by House of Idlies

CHENNAI: Claimed to have originated in Indonesia and brought to south India by ancient traders and chefs, idli is undoubtedly a comfort food for many. To celebrate this staple, March 30 is observed as World Idli Day to promote the health benefits of idli. Whether paired with chutney, sambar, kurma, mutton curry, or chicken curry, idli complements everything.

In alignment with World Idli Day, the House of Idlies has organised a month-long mela, titled The Idly Mela. Nestled in one of the busy roads in T Nagar, the diner welcomes guests with warmth. The simple-yet-sophisticated ambience, accompanied by devotional music in the background and the kindness of the staff, is quite inviting.

Founded in 2016 by Umesh, House of Idlies initially began as a home-based brand, selling rustic podi idlis to beverage outlets. “It took the form of a restaurant in 2023. With The Idly Mela, we aimed to highlight the versatility of idlis. South Indian cuisine is special and encourages experimentation with different combinations, such as mini idlis with sodhi and many more,” he states.

Commenting on how people often stray from the essence of a dish while trying to innovate, Umesh remarks, “In my opinion, we need to constantly innovate to stay on top of the game and also be sustainable. However, the foundation of an ingredient or dish must not be compromised in the name of innovation. We encounter chocolate idlis, burger idlis, and more, which can lead to the dish losing its originality. We experiment with presentation and endeavour to use traditional ingredients to retain a rustic touch.”

It is noteworthy that the exclusive menu available at the mela will also feature at their other outlet called Dunk’d. “This will operate more as a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR). We aim to serve home-cooked tastes at budget-friendly prices,” Umesh adds.

As we settled down to savour the various kinds of mini idlis and vadais, the vibrant wall art caught our eye. Among the multitude of diverse combinations we sampled, the flavours of the vada curry idli are lip-smacking, while the sodhi idli stands out with its coconut oil aroma and traditional taste. Another must-try is the Kumbakonam Kadappa idli, with perfect texture and consistency.

The tanginess in the morkozhambu vadai is delightful. However, the spice level in the kara chutney idli is quite high but still tolerable. The railway chutney idli is unique, boasting a balanced array of flavours. The vadais soaked in hot, flavourful rasam should definitely be on your list.

Overall, these adorable mini idlis and vadais, paired with exquisite yet traditional accompaniments, are light, flavourful and easy on the wallet.