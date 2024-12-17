Report on TN CM’s Breakfast Scheme: Improvement in attendance, recalling lessons, listening to teacher’s instruction

CHENNAI: Improvement in memory was seen in more than 90 per cent of children, who were beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, an interim study report of the State Planning Commission said here on Monday.

A study was undertaken in 100 schools, covering 5,410 children and the key outcomes include, marked increase in attention in classroom activities, more interest in learning and sports. Also, there was good improvement in children coming to school on time.

In more than 90 per cent of children, an enhanced recollection capability was observed in respect of lessons taught earlier besides improvement in handwriting, reading and speaking abilities, an official release here said.

The CM's Breakfast Scheme, launched on September 15, 2022 was expanded subsequently in phases. In total, 20.73 lakh children in 34,987 government and state-aided primary schools are being benefitted.

State Planning Commission's (SPC) executive vice chairman J Jayaranjan, submitted draft policies and reports of the SPC to Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and top officials.

The reports submitted by Jeyaranjan includes, four draft polices and five reports/studies on various themes. The draft policies were policy for sustainable land use, Tamil Nadu Employment Policy 2023, Tamil Nadu State Water Policy and the Community Dog Management and Regulation Policy.

The reports submitted covers assessments of the flagship schemes of the state government including the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme (Impact on Children in Primary Classes in Government Schools--Interim report).

Pudumai Penn Scheme and Ennum Ezhuthum Scheme were the other two key government schemes.

Pudumai Penn Scheme (Rs 1,000 monthly support scheme for girl students till completion of their UG degree/diploma and other recognised courses) for girl students of government schools to enhance higher education enrolment ratio.

In view of this initiative, 27.6 per cent of students from agriculture-based families enrolled in colleges. Also, 39.3 percent of students from non-farming families joined colleges, according to the report.

Since, the scheme's launch on September 5, 2022, as many as 3,28,280 students have benefitted.

Ennum Ezhuthum Scheme is aimed at enhancing the quality of primary education and it has been found that quality of education has witnessed enhancement in view of the scheme's implementation.

"This evaluation study critically examines the Ennum Ezhuthum initiative, designed to enhance primary education quality. By gathering data as well as conducting interviews with teacher educators, the research assesses the programme’s effectiveness. This study provides a foundation for a comprehensive review of Ennum Ezhuthum, aiming to refine its implementation and enhance educational outcomes for every child." The two other studies completed were Urban Heat Island – Hotspot Analysis and Mitigation Strategies for Tamil Nadu and Opportunities for District Cooling System in Tamil Nadu.