Rains to pound Chennai, neighbourhood; orange alert on Oct 15, red on Oct 16

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday issues red alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu predicting extremely heavy rain on October 16 (Wednesday), as the northeast monsoon is likely to onset over south east peninsular region on October 15 – 16.

"Usually, the northeast monsoon commences around October 20, as the conditions are favorable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the entire country gradually in the next four days. Simultaneously, with the setting in of easterly and northeasterly winds over southern peninsular India, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, the northeast monsoon rainfall activity is likely to commence over south east peninsular region on October 15 – 16. It is likely to trigger intense spells over coastal and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, " said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC.

A yellow warning has been given for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirapalli, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram tomorrow.

The rainfall activity is likely to gradually increase from Monday, added Balachandran.

On Tuesday, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts predicting very heavy rainfall and heavy rain forecast for Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai.

The rest of the state is likely to witness light to moderate rain especially over north Tamil Nadu and a few places in southern parts of the state.

Following the onset of northeast monsoon, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal.

Extremely heavy rainfall warning was issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on October 16 and it is likely to record more than 20 cm in a single day.

Additionally, orange and yellow warning has been given for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

Those who are in the deep sea are urged to return to the shore at the earliest.

According to RMC rainfall data from October 1 to 13, Tamil Nadu received 95.4 mm of rainfall against the average spell of 57.3 mm which is 66 percent excess rainfall.