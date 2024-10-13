Monsoon essentials: A few things to do

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Sunday predicted heavy rains in Chennai from today due to the low pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, so public should take precautionary measures, RMC informed.

The monsoon season is much loved by all a welcome respite from the hot summer, cool showers bring out a rich, earthy scent and a gentle breeze.

Despite it being the season makes people cosy, here are a few tips which you can follow for a safe and sounding season.

Drinking Water: Even though 70 per cent of the earth consists of water doesn't mean that all 70 per cent will be safe for drinking.

You can boil water and sterilise it to stay ensure the water is free from any kind of virus or infection.

Diet: Vegetables have always been considered good for health, and especially in such a season which is prone to easily infect individuals and affect their immunity, having vegetables and greens in your diet can be a good measure.

Foods such as soup, rasam, milk, tea, and coffee are the best that one can have in this climate which gives a soothing experience and also helps build immunity.

Medicines: Basic medications can be stored in order, to keep oneself protected and away from any diseases.

Electricals: Stay away from open electric wires and switches, and handle electricals with utmost care and protective measures.