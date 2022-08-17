Dhawan relishes mentor role ahead of Zimbabwe series starts today
HARARE: He might have been relegated to vice-captaincy after KL Rahul’s late inclusion but team’s senior-most player Shikhar Dhawan is always ready to lend a helping hand to the youngsters who seek out for him.
Dhawan was all set to lead the team in a three-match ODI series here but now that he will be performing the duties of a deputy, he is ready to put his best foot forward.
“I quite enjoy sharing my experience with the youngsters in the team. I first came here in 2014 (actually 2013), when Duncan Fletcher was the Indian coach. If they (youngsters) reach out to me for any suggestions, I am (always) there to answer them,” Dhawan told reporters at a media conference here.
The 36-year-old southpaw is rather happy that skipper Rahul will get the much-needed game time ahead of the all-important Asia Cup.
“It is very good news that KL (Rahul) is back and will be leading the side as well. He is one of the main players of this Indian team. It will be a good outing for him before the Asia Cup gets under way. I am sure he will gain a lot from this tour,” Dhawan said.
While India is back in the southern African nation for the first time since 2016 and hasn’t played much against it in the last few years, Dhawan was of the opinion that Zimbabwe can’t be taken lightly, especially after its recent series win against Bangladesh.
“They have won against Bangladesh. They are playing good cricket. It’s good for us and we cannot take anything for granted. It’s about the process.
“Regardless of the team we are facing, we always make sure we do things right so that we end up getting the right results. That will once again be our focus as a team,” Dhawan said.
Former BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary no more
Amitabh Chaudhary, the former BCCI secretary and president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) died of heart attack on Tuesday morning. He was 62.
An IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Chaudhary was instrumental in getting the first-class status for Jharkhand after BCCI disbanded the Bihar Cricket Association during the late Jagmohan Dalmiya’s tenure in the early part of the new millennium.
BCCI President Ganguly, who was the Indian captain when Chaudhary became the manager for the first time, recalled their association of more than a decade and half.
“I am shocked and saddened to learn of the sad demise of Amitabh Choudhary. I had a long association with him and have always cherished our meetings. I got to know him first on the tour of Zimbabwe when I was leading India, and he was the Team Manager,” Ganguly said in a press release.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android