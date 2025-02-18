Police officials in Chennai get air-conditioned booths, spl two-wheelers for patrolling

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inaugurated modernised police assistance booths and special two-wheeler patrols of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in the city on Monday.

In the first phase, it has been decided to set up 24 police assistance booths in 3 police districts – Triplicane, Kilpauk and Mylapore, police said. For administrative reasons, GCP is divided into 12 police districts.

On Monday, 10 booths became operational; other booths too will be operational in the coming week. The AC booths have CCTV monitors and other facilities. The two-wheeler patrol vehicles – 24 bikes – of which 18 will patrol Chepauk, 4 in Harrington Road area and 2 in Pudupet round the clock.

Meanwhile, a press release from Ripon Building stated that the deputy CM had also inaugurated 28 projects carried out by the GCC and Metro Water board, worth Rs 449.44 crore. Foundation was laid for 87 new projects for Rs 1,428.89 crore. He had flagged off 58 vehicles worth Rs 13.35 crore including dog-catching vehicles, mini trucks, and garbage vehicles.

The projects by GCC and Metro Water board include the SWD construction, bridges, pond renovations, access pathways for persons with disabilities in Thiruvanmiyur beach, primary healthcare centres, and animal birth control centres. New SWDs will be constructed at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6) for Rs 41.74 crore. As many as 37 existing drains will be reconstructed in 8 zones for Rs 111.98 crore.

The GCC constructed 6 new bridges in Tondiarpet (Zone 4), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6) and Anna Nagar (Zone 8) for Rs 36.65 crore. The Metro Water board will begin underground sewage and drinking water connections to the extended areas within the Corporation limit.

Meanwhile, 304 students from Chennai schools who are pursuing higher education were provided educational assistance worth Rs 58.50 lakh. As many as 1,004 students who scored above 80% in Class 10 and 12 public exams were given incentives totalling Rs 19.70 lakh.