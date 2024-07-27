With 95 medals on offer, India athletes ready to script history at Paris Olympics

PARIS: The highly anticipated Paris Olympics is about to commence, with thousands of athletes from around the world stepping into the arena, aiming to bring glory to their nations.

As the US, China, South Korea, and many other countries look to dominate the medal tally, India is poised to make its mark and rewrite history.

In the 2024 Summer Games, 117 athletes make up the Indian contingent in 16 sports disciplines, comprising 70 men and 47 women. They will compete in 69 events and vie for 95 medals. India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and multi-time Olympic, Commonwealth, and Asian Games medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal will lead the Indian contingent as flag-bearers, holding the tricolor.

As Olympic fever grips the entire world, making millions closely watch the numerous games set to be played over the next couple of weeks, Indian fans have arrived in Paris to show their love and support for the athletes.

Sarvanan, who is from Tamil Nadu but lives in England, traveled from the UK to support the 117 Indian athletes.

"I am from Tamil Nadu, but I live in England, so we have come all the way from England to support India. We wish them all the very best. We are looking for more and more medals. Neeraj Chopra, your throw will be even better than the last time. It will break all the records so far. All the best to all 117 athletes," Sarvanan told ANI.

Saundarya, who is a fan of Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu, is hopeful that India will bring more medals and said, "My children are excited to see Indian players in the Olympics. So, we are excited to see more and more medals from India. Chak De India. We are looking forward to more medals. I am a fan of PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra."

Pritesh Salve, who is in Paris for the first time just to offer his support to Indian athletes, said, "I am very excited. We have come from India, and we are here in Paris for the first time just to cheer for India. We are excited."

Dhiraj Kumar Panna, who hails from Bhubaneswar, is hopeful that India will win more gold medals in Paris and said, "It is a lifetime memory to come to the Olympics and cheer for India. I don't want to miss that. If possible, I will watch all the events and cheer for India."

"I am supporting Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and apart from that, I am going to support Neeraj Chopra. We will hopefully get more medals than the last time and more gold medals as well," he added.

India will aim to hit the double-digit mark for the first time in the Olympics and better their all-time medal tally of seven from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In the previous edition, India's seven medals included a landmark first-ever athletics gold, secured by 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra in the javelin throw.

The sixteen sports disciplines include archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and tennis. India will get their first shot at a medal during the mixed team air rifle medal matches scheduled for July 27 at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux.

Two Indian teams, Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal, will compete in this event. Manu Bhaker will compete in two individual pistol events and the 10m air pistol mixed team competition as well.

The star of the show, reigning Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will be in action in August. The qualifiers for the men's javelin throw event will take place on August 6, and the final will take place two days later.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will aim to make it a hat-trick of medals during badminton events scheduled from July 27 to August 5.

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will compete in the women's 49 kg category competition scheduled for August 7. Lovlina Borgohain, who secured a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, will be in action during the boxing events starting on July 27 and concluding on August 10.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen is set to make her Olympic debut as a huge medal prospect for Team India.