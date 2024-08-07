"Played like a champion": Harbhajan Singh lauds India hockey team for valiant effort against Germany in Paris

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on the Indian men's hockey team for putting up a valiant effort against Germany in the second semi-final at the Paris Olympics.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side went down fighting against Germany as they suffered a 2-3 loss in a nerve-racking thriller.

Harmanpreet (7') and Sukhjeet Singh (36') netted a goal each for India, while Gonzalo Peillat (18'), Christopher Ruehr (27'), and Marco Miltkau (54') found the back of the net for the Germans.

"Not the right result for us @TheHockeyIndia in the semifinal against Germany. But we are proud of our boys. They played like a champion throughout the tournament. We love you guys," Harbhajan wrote on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the Indian team the best of luck for their upcoming bronze medal match against Spain on Thursday.

"Proud of each and every one of you on the Indian Hockey Team. You played a superb game. Keep your heads held high - best wishes for the upcoming bronze match," Rahul wrote on X.

The Indian team was quick off the blocks with their relentless attacking approach which earned them a series of penalty corners.

Harmanpreet Singh converted the fourth one in the 7th minute to give India a well-deserved lead. This goal marked his eighth in the tournament.

Germany began the second quarter strongly, matching India in the early exchanges. Within the first three minutes, they earned a penalty corner, which Gonzalo Peillat converted in the 18th minute to level the score.

Germany eventually led but India equalised, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. With the score tied, both teams intensified their attacks, frequently testing each other's defences. Despite the increased efforts, neither team could break the deadlock, and the third quarter ended with the score level at 2-2.

The fourth quarter began with Germany making swift passes and penetrating India's defence to win a penalty corner, but Sanjay made a stunning goal-line save to prevent Germany from taking the lead.

However, Germany continued their relentless attacks and finally broke through in the 54th minute when Marco Miltkau scored after receiving an assist from Teo Hinrichs on the left flank. This goal eventually proved decisive, as Germany won the match 3-2 to make it to the final.