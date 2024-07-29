Paris Olympics: Shooting, archery events highlights of India's action-packed schedule for Monday

PARIS: Indian shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta along with the men's archery team will aim to add to country's medal count at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday. On Sunday, Ramita made it to the final of the women's 10 m air rifle event after a fifth place finish during the qualification round, while Arjun came at seventh in the men's event. The top eight players from both the qualification rounds made it to the finals which are scheduled for today, as per Olympics.com.

India's first medal was earned by 22-year-old Manu Bhaker, who secured country's first-ever shooting medal by a woman by getting a bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol final on Sunday. She will once again be in action during the 10 m air pistol mixed team competition qualification rounds along with Sarabjot Singh from 12:45 PM onwards.

Also, the men's archery team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be taking on Turkiye or Colombia in the quarterfinals at 6:31 PM. The medal rounds of this category will take place today itself.

Besides archery and shooting, some of the country's top athletes will be in action in hockey, badminton and table tennis.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Indian men's hockey team, ranked sixth in the world, will be locking horns against world number seven Argentina at 4:15 PM. This comes after their thrilling come-from behind win against New Zealand in the first match, while Argentina lost to Tokyo 2020 silver medalists Australia by 1-0.

For a quarterfinal qualification, India needs to finish in the top four of a competitive six-team Pool B which features defending champion Belgium, Australia and Ireland as well. The world number three men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel, ranked 31st, in Group C in their second match of the competition.

The Commonwealth Games champion and World Championships medalist, Lakshya Sen, will also take on 52nd ranked Belgian player Julien Carraggi at 5:30 PM in a Group L clash.

The women's doubles players Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, ranked 19th in the world, will be taking on their Group C opponents, the fourth-ranked Japanese team of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida. Satwiksairaj-Chirag and Lakshya had secured wins in their first matches on Saturday, while Tanisha-Ashwini will be aiming for their first win of the tournament.

The world number 28 in women's table tennis, Manika Batra, will be playing her round of 32 match against Prithika Pavade of France at 12:30 AM. Pavade is ranked at world number 18.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS INDIA SCHEDULE TODAY: 29 JULY, MONDAY

All in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Badminton

Men’s doubles Group C - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel (GER) - 12:00 PM

Women’s doubles Group C - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (JPN) - 12:50 PM

Men’s singles Group L - Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (BEL) - 5:30 PM

Archery

Men’s team quarter-finals - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav - 6:31 PM

Men’s team semi-finals (subject to India’s qualification) - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav - 7:17 onwards

Men’s team bronze medal match - (subject to India’s qualification) - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav - 8:18 PM

Men’s team gold medal match - (subject to India’s qualification) - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav - 8:41 PM

Hockey

Men’s Pool B - India vs Argentina - 4:15 PM

Shooting

10m air pistol mixed team - Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker and Arjun Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan - 12:45 PM

Men’s trap qualification - Prithviraj Tondaiman - 1:00 PM

Women’s 10m air rifle final - Ramita Jindal - 1:00 PM

Men’s 10m air rifle final - Arjun Babuta - 3:30 PM

Table tennis

Women’s singles round of 32 - Manika Batra vs Prithika Pavade (FRA) - 12:30 AM (Tuesday).