Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 LIVE: Women paddlers in action; Lakshya Sen set to face Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia for bronze
Catch all live updates here
CHENNAI: Today is a pivotal day for Lakshya Sen as he aims to create history in the men’s singles badminton bronze medal match. If he wins, he will be the first male Indian shuttler to win a medal in the Olympic Games.
(Catch all live updates here)
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2024 8:26 AM GMT
TABLE TENNIS: IND 12 - 10 ROU!!! IND Wins Game 2
Sreeja Akula and Archana Girish Kamath got two back-to-back games against Romania's Elizabeta Samara and Adina Diaconu
- 5 Aug 2024 8:16 AM GMT
TABLE TENNIS: IND wins Game One 11- 9 ROU
After leading for the majority of the game, Romania's Elizabeta Samara/Adina Diaconu played some good strokes and scored back-to-back points, but the Indian duo got ahead and won the first set
- 5 Aug 2024 8:05 AM GMT
SKEET MEN'S QUALIFICATION
Maheshwari and Naruka at Round 1
- 5 Aug 2024 8:03 AM GMT
TABLE TENNIS: Match 1
Sreeja Akula/Archana Girish Kamath vs Romania's Elizabeta Samara/Adina Diaconu
- 5 Aug 2024 7:59 AM GMT
TABLE TENNIS
AG Kamath, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will face Romania in the round of 16 of the team event.
- 5 Aug 2024 7:33 AM GMT
SKEET MIXED TEAM QUALIFICATION
The top four teams at the end will qualify into medal matches.
Total of 15 teams, 3 rounds and top 2 from qualification will play for gold and 3 and 4 placed teams will play for bronze in final