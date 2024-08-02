Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7 LIVE: Ankita, Dhiraj advances to quarterfinals in archery; Manu, Esha Singh in action at 25m pistol qualification
Catch all live updates here
CHENNAI: Will India better its medal tally of three on Day 7 of the Paris Olympics? We have so far won three bronzes in shooting. Yesterday, Swapnil Kusale won India's first bronze in 50m rifle-3 positions event.
Today schedule is lined up with many different events like golf, shooting, judo, hockey, badminton, athletics, archery, sailing and more.
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2024 8:38 AM GMT
ROWING: Balaraj finishes fifth in finals
Rower Balraj Panwar finishes fifth in the Final D group of men’s single sculls finals.
The rower at one point was in third position after 1500m, but dropped to fifth in the final 500m.
- 2 Aug 2024 8:33 AM GMT
ARCHERY
India will be in action once again at 5:45 IST
They will take on Spain in the Mixed event quarterfinals
- 2 Aug 2024 8:27 AM GMT
JUDO: Tulika Mann in action
Tulika Mann will be up against Idalys Ortiz Women's +78kg Elimination Round of 32
- 2 Aug 2024 8:01 AM GMT
ARCHERY SET 3: India leads 5-1 Indonesia
Scores Total
India- 10 9 10 9 38
Indonesia- 9 9 10 9 37
- 2 Aug 2024 7:57 AM GMT
ARCHERY SET 2: India leads 3-1 Indonesia
Scores Total
India- 9 10 10 9 38
Indonesia- 10 9 9 10 38
- 2 Aug 2024 7:52 AM GMT
ARCHERY SET 1: India leads 2-0 Indonesia
Scores Total
India- 9 10 9 9 37
Indonesia- 10 10 8 8 36
- 2 Aug 2024 7:48 AM GMT
ARCHERY
Ankita Bhakat, Dhiraj Bommadevara in action for India
- 2 Aug 2024 7:45 AM GMT
SHOOTING: Esha scores perfect 100 out of 100
Esha has scored a Perfect 100 out of 100 in the third and final series of accuracy rounds.
She's currently third at second spot.
- 2 Aug 2024 7:36 AM GMT
SHOOTING: Esha climbs to top 8
Esha has climbed to the top eight for the first time after hitting consecutive 10s in series 3.
Five more shots to go in accuracy, she's currently placed at sixth spot.