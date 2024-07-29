Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3: Arjun to feature in air rifle finals; Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh into bronze match of mixed 10m air pistol team event

CHENNAI: On day 3 of Paris Olympics 2024, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have entered into the bronze medal match. Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema have exited from the match and stand at the 10th place.

On the other hand, Ramita Jindal finished at 7th place in 10m Air Rifle.

Prithivraj Tondaiman is currently playing for Trap men's qualification in shooting.

Meanwhile, a badminton game between India and Japan are underway. Japan takes the first two set in their way.

On the other hand, in the group event, the Indian hockey team will take on Argentina after a thriller against New Zealand in its opening match.



