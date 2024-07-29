Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3: Arjun to feature in air rifle finals; Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh into bronze match of mixed 10m air pistol team event
Prithivraj Tondaiman is currently playing for Trap men's qualification in shooting.
CHENNAI: On day 3 of Paris Olympics 2024, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have entered into the bronze medal match. Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema have exited from the match and stand at the 10th place.
On the other hand, Ramita Jindal finished at 7th place in 10m Air Rifle.
Prithivraj Tondaiman is currently playing for Trap men's qualification in shooting.
Meanwhile, a badminton game between India and Japan are underway. Japan takes the first two set in their way.
On the other hand, in the group event, the Indian hockey team will take on Argentina after a thriller against New Zealand in its opening match.
Live Updates
- 29 July 2024 10:13 AM GMT
Argentina Eliminated
Argentina's Marceo Julian Gutierrez is the first elimination.
Finishes at 8th
- 29 July 2024 10:12 AM GMT
Elimination round next!
After shot 11 - Arjun Babuta climbs to 2nd spot with 115.6 points
- 29 July 2024 10:10 AM GMT
'WOOHOO'! Arjun stands at 3
Arjun Babuta climbs a spot to third with 105.0 total score after series two
Shots
1.10.4
2.10.6
3.10.4
4.10.5
5.10.7
- 29 July 2024 10:06 AM GMT
Remaining games for India in Day 3
4.15 pm - Hockey (India v Argentina)
5.30 pm - Badminton singles- Lakshya Sen
6.31 pm - Archery men's quarter-final
8.15 pm - Archery - if qualified (Bronze medal game)
11.30 - Table Tennis (Round of 32) Sreeja Akula
- 29 July 2024 10:06 AM GMT
10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - Arjun stands at 4th
Arjun after first five shots (52.4)
Shots
1. 10.6
2. 10.4
3. 10.5
4. 10.2
5.10.7
- 29 July 2024 9:59 AM GMT
GET READY !!!
We're just seconds away from the 10m Air Rifle men's final event with Arjun Babuta chasing India's second medal on Day 3 of the Paris Games
- 29 July 2024 9:54 AM GMT
10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification
Players list for today's match
- 29 July 2024 9:49 AM GMT
10m Air Men's Rifle Final
Arjun Babuta will be in action in other 10 minutes
- 29 July 2024 9:37 AM GMT
AIR RIFLE SHOOTING: Arjun aims for India's second medal
Here is everything you need to know about the 10m men's air rifle event
The first stage features two series of 5 shots each (Total of 10 shots). The performance in this stage will determine the standings and will build up to a more intense second stage.
The second stage consists of a total of 14 shots, each fired on command. Every two shots the lowest-ranked shooter is eliminated from the competition making for an intense round of competition.