Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Shooters Manu, Sarabjot aim for bronze in 10m air pistol mixed event; Balraj to feature in rowing quarterfinals

CHENNAI: On Day 4 of the Paris Olympics, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will compete for a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at 1 pm. Manu and Sarabjot finished third in the qualification whereas Rhythm and Arjun finished 10th.

On the other hand, at 2:10 pm, Balraj Panwar will participate in the quarterfinals of men’s single sculls. India's only representative for rowing qualified through the repechage round by finishing second and clocking 7:21.41s.

On Monday, Prithviraj Tondaiman languished at the bottom at the end of day 1 of qualification for the men's trap shooting event. The remaining two rounds of qualification will take place today at 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile, India’s Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will feature in the women’s trap shooting qualification, which will be live at 12:30 pm.

After an equalling match with Argentina, the Indian hockey team will face Ireland in Men’s Pool B at 4:45 pm. India scored a goal in the final minutes in the fourth quarter match on Monday against Argentina.

At 5:14 pm, India’s archer Ankita Bhakat will be facing Poland’s Wioleta Myszor in the women’s individual 1/32 Elimination round. Also, India’s archer Bhajan Kaur will face Indonesia’s Syifa Nurafifah Kamal in the women’s individual 1/32 Elimination round at 5:27 pm. If qualified, Ankita and Bhajan will be live at 5:53 pm in the women’s individual 1/16 Elimination round.

Coming to badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Indonesia’s Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Riad Ardianto at 5:30 pm in men’s doubles. Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto are competing against Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu in the women’s doubles event at 6:20 pm. Ashwini and Crasto are coming in after a loss in Monday's match against Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan.

In another event at 7:16 pm, Indian boxer Amit Panglal will face Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in men’s 51 kg in R16. At 9:24 pm, Indian boxer Jaismine Lamborie will compete against Phillipines’s Nesthy Petecio in women’s 57 kg in R32.

Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara will face Adam Li of Czechia in men’s recurve individual R32 at 10: 45 pm. If qualified, he will be playing in the R16 round at 11:25 pm

The last match of the day will feature India's Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) in women’s 54kg in R16 in a boxing event at 1:20 am.