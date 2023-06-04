Odisha train crash: 2 missing TN passengers safe; another didn’t board

CHENNAI: Two passengers, who were reported to be incommunicado after the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express accident, have been found and are safe, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

These two were identified as Naragani Gopi (34) and A Jagadeesan (47) from Tamil Nadu.

The reports also added that Kamal, another passenger from Tamil Nadu, who reserved a ticket, didn't board the train on the day. This leaves the number of passengers who are yet to be traced to five.

Inquiries about the condition of the remaining passengers -- Karthik (19), Raghunath (21), Meena (66), Kalpana (19), and Arun (21) -- are in progress, the report further stated.

The Tamil Nadu government has requested their relatives to contact the State helpline numbers --- 044-28593990, 94458 69843 --- if they have any information in this regard.

On Sunday, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that the number of deaths in the tragic train accident in Balasore has been revised to 275 after factoring out some 'double countings'.

The Chief Secretary also said that out of the 275, 88 bodies have been identified.