Unable to contact eight TN passengers from Coromandel Express: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed that of the 127 passengers from the State who had reserved tickets in the ill-fated Coromandel Express, eight passengers could not be communicated.

Names of the passengers were given in an official communication and requested their relatives to contact the State helpline numbers --- 1070, 9445869843 --- if they have any information in this regard. The release added that 119 passengers are safe.



Name of the eight passengers are follows: Naragani Gopi - Male (34), Karthik - Male (19), Ragunath - Male (21), Meena - Female (66), A Jagadeesan - Male (47), Kamal - Male (26), Kalpana - Female (19) and Arun - Male (21).



The release informed that the above said persons could not contacted through their phone numbers and their address was not available.

