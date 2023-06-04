Begin typing your search...

Unable to contact eight TN passengers from Coromandel Express: TN govt

Names of the passengers were given in an official communication and requested their relatives to contact the State helpline numbers.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Jun 2023 7:31 AM GMT
Aerial view of the accident site. PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed that of the 127 passengers from the State who had reserved tickets in the ill-fated Coromandel Express, eight passengers could not be communicated.

Names of the passengers were given in an official communication and requested their relatives to contact the State helpline numbers --- 1070, 9445869843 --- if they have any information in this regard. The release added that 119 passengers are safe.

Name of the eight passengers are follows: Naragani Gopi - Male (34), Karthik - Male (19), Ragunath - Male (21), Meena - Female (66), A Jagadeesan - Male (47), Kamal - Male (26), Kalpana - Female (19) and Arun - Male (21).

The release informed that the above said persons could not contacted through their phone numbers and their address was not available.

Online Desk

