No social justice, diversity in judges’ appointment: Former judges Chandru, Hariparanthaman

CHENNAI: “Judges in the Supreme Court and various High Courts are not being appointed properly as per the procedure. No diversity and social justice are followed in the appointments,” said former judge of the Madras High Court K Chandru.

On Monday, two former judges of the HC, K Chandru and D Hariparanthaman met the media at the Chennai Press Club, Chepauk.

Chandru alleged that 79% judges appointed to various courts for the past five years, were from the upper class of the society. “Only 2% of judges were from the SC community. This is an unbalanced way of appointment considering the population they represent. No diversity and social justice are followed while appointing the judges which was held by the Supreme Court. Out of 34 judges in the SC, 12 are from Brahmin community,” he pointed out.

Relatives of former judges and senior advocates were recommended by the Collegium for elevation. “This kind of nepotism, a small group controlling the Collegium, has been going on for a while, as its procedures are kept as ‘top secret’, and hence, away from the public eye,” he alleged. “Eligible women candidates are also not being considered for elevation.”

In a vindictive motive, the Union government was not considering the Collegium’s recommendation of senior advocates R John Sathyan and Ramaswamy Neelakandan for the elevation, said the former judge.