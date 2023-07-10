No decision yet to change the timing of Tasmac outlets: S Muthusamy

CHENNAI: Hinting that there might be change in the timing functioning of liquor shops in the state, minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Monday however, said no decision was taken in this regard.

After chairing a review meeting, the minister said "there will be lots of issues if there is a change in the time of functioning".

Muthusamy, however, claimed that labourers, who work physically hard, wanted the liquor shop to function in the morning.

"The labourers also claim that they cannot keep the liquor stock at home since children and others were there", he said.

Claiming that the government's motive is not to earn money from the liquor sales, Kuthusamy pointed out the closure of 500 liquor shops across the state.

The excise minister said the government is also considering introducing liquor in 90ml tetra packs. Justifying the government move to introduce tetra packs, Muthusamy said many consumers had to share 90 ml liquor with other counterparts and for which they are spending a long time near Tasmac outlets.

"About 40% of consumers share like this, according to a survey", he said adding "the tetra pack, which could be replaced by bottles, could also be recycled".

The minister also said that work was on to introduce a billing system in all the liquor outlets. "Soon it will be implemented", he said. Muthusamy also warned that no one could run a bar near the liquor shop without a valid licence.