Zelenskiy says Germany agrees to provide additional Patriot system supplies

Germany has agreed to provide Ukraine with additional launchers and missiles for Patriot air defence systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Vilnius on Wednesday.

ByReutersReuters|12 July 2023 9:13 AM GMT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Picture credit:ANI)

KYIV: Germany has agreed to provide Ukraine with additional launchers and missiles for Patriot air defence systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Vilnius on Wednesday.

"This is extremely important for defending lives in Ukraine against Russian terror," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

