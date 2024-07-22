World leaders thank Biden for his 'global leadership' and 'friendship' as he withdraws from US presidential race

WASHINGTON: Describing US President Joe Biden as a "great man" who loved his country, world leaders on Monday thanked him for his bold steps and global leadership during challenging times.

Biden on Sunday announced that he is exiting the 2024 presidential race and backed his deputy Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's presidential candidate in the November 5 election.

In a post on X, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he respects President Biden's decision and looks forward to working together for the remainder of his term.

“I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people,” said Starmer, who met with Biden this month in Washington.

Former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said in a post on X that he saw Biden’s “love for America and dedication to service” firsthand while working with him. He also outlined some achievements between the US and the UK.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a post on X thanked Biden for his "leadership and ongoing service".

"The Australia-US Alliance has never been stronger with our shared commitment to democratic values, international security, economic prosperity and climate action for this and future generations," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Biden for being a "partner to Canadians - and a true friend".

"I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you," Trudeau posted on X along with a photograph of him with Biden.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "I refrain from commenting directly on this issue because it involves domestic politics in the US but I recognise that President Biden’s decision is based on his desire to make the best possible political decision.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is grateful to President Biden for his "unwavering support" for its fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical.

"Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today's tough but strong decision," he said on X.

Zelensky said Ukraine will always be thankful for Biden's leadership. "He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war," he said.

Taking to X, Israeli President Isaac Herzog described Biden as a “true ally of the Jewish people” and thanked him for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades-long career.

"As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples. I send him, @FLOTUS Jill Biden, and all his family, my warmest wishes from Jerusalem," Herzog wrote.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in a post on X said the US president’s “steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable”.

The Biden administration has been one of the biggest supporters of Israel’s war in Gaza since Hamas’ October 7 attacks last year. But he has increasingly clashed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over humanitarian aid and the mounting civilian death toll of the conflict.

Netanyahu, who is expected to visit Washington this week, has not yet given any statement on Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called Biden “a proud American with an Irish soul,” and thanked him for his “global leadership” and “friendship”.

In a post on X, Ireland Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said he heard the news “with both sadness & admiration”, describing Biden as an “abiding friend of Ireland”. Martin said Biden provided “invaluable support for peace & prosperity on this island” and wished him the best.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a post on X that “Biden has dedicated his life to public service, and that is something that deserves much respect.” He thanked Biden for his “commitment to New Zealand” and said he looks “forward to working with him for the remainder of his presidency.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X that Biden had made difficult decisions “thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger.”

“I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one,” Tusk said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a rally on Sunday said Biden made the “correct” decision and put his family and health first. He wished him “health and a long life.”

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office said it does not wish to comment on domestic political situations in other countries, but added that the South Korean government “will continue to work closely with the US to further develop the South Korea-US global comprehensive strategic alliance”.

Biden's decision to nominate Harris, who is of both Indian and African origin, follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats - it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said in a post on X.