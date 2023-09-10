World Heritage Committee meets to inscribe new sites on World Heritage List

RIYADH: The Extended 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee will take place in the Saudi capital Riyadh from September 10 to 25.

The Committee will examine the state of conservation of 260 sites already inscribed on the World Heritage List, 55 of which are also on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

From 16th September, the Committee will begin examining the nominations of natural, cultural and mixed sites to the UNESCO World Heritage List, starting with the nominations that could not be examined last year.

To date, the World Heritage Committee has inscribed 1,157 sites in 167 countries on the World Heritage List.