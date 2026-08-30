Wise words abroad, silence at home: Sibal slams Bhagwat

Sibal, who is a senior advocate and an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, slammed Bhagwat's comments and said it was a case of "wise words abroad" but "silence at home".

"Bhagwat in New York: 'Diversity is a decoration of our innate unity. It has to be protected'. Wise words abroad, silence at home. Words don't matter, actions must speak!" Sibal said on X.

His remarks came after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat said that unity in diversity is in Bharat's DNA, underscoring that it has to be celebrated, respected and accepted.

Addressing over 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at a mega rally at Infosys Theatre in the iconic city Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Bhagwat gave a clarion call to embrace diversity and support communities.