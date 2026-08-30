If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu: Bhagwat

“Muslim brothers asked me a question: You are a Hindu organisation, you see Hindu Rashtra, what about us Muslims? Would you drive us out? I said, no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu,” he said.

“Where there is ‘me’ and ‘mine’, there is no solution. ‘We’ and ‘ours’ is the solution,” he added.

"We (RSS) are serving. While serving, we don’t see discrimination. Whoever is in need, we are serving. One lakh thirty thousand service projects are being run by our Swayamsevaks with the help of society. They served everywhere and served equally," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS centenary-year global outreach programme. His outreach tour also includes Canada and the UK.